UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Apply For 58,189 Panchayat Assistant Posts

UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: The UP Panchayati Raj Department is recruiting candidates for panchayat assistants. Check full details here.

UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: The UP Panchayati Raj Department is recruiting candidates for panchayat assistants. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Department. Ahead of the assembly election, this recruitment drive will fill a total of 58,189 posts of panchayat assistant.

Meanwhile, the department has also selected a total of 1507 candidates in Jaunpur out of which the contract letter of 172 candidates has also been submitted. Jaunpur district has a total of 21 blocks, of which 1740-gram panchayats come under these blocks. The UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment procedure has not been completed yet because of some controversies that erupted between the candidates and the department. 

Court's decision on UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment

UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: A petition has been filed in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court by candidates. Until the court's judgment, the recruitment procedure is on hold. It is expected that the court can make another decision that will be universal. The Court's hearing date was postponed to October 18, 2021, but so far no decision has come.

UP Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification | Age Limit | More details

  • To apply for UP Panchayat Sahayak vacancies, candidates must have a class 12 passing certificate from a recognised board.
  • Candidates aged between 18-40 years are eligible to apply for panchayat assistant posts.
  • Candidates must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

