UP PCS Prelims Admit Card Released, Exam On Oct 24; Here's Direct Link To Download

Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS prelims admit card for the examination that is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the UP PCS 2021 Admit Card by visiting the official website of UPPS - uppsc.up.nic.in/. Notably, this recruitment drive is going to fill as many as 554 seats for PCS, ACF, RFO 2021.

Around 6,91,173 candidates have submitted application forms for 538 posts of PCS and 16 posts of ACF. The UP PCS 2021 exam will be held in two shifts-the morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This year's examination will be held in two sessions at 150 examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who want to download the UPPCS Prelims Admit Card can download by following below given steps and using the direct link giver here UPPCS Prelims Admit Card (CLICK HERE)

Here's how to download an admit card

STEP 1: To download the Uttar Pradesh PCS Prelims Admit Card, visit the official website of uppsc.up.in .

. STEP 2: Click on the link that reads " Download Admit Card ".

". STEP 3: Now, enter the registration number, DOB, Gender, and verification code.

STEP 4: Click on the link that reads the "Download Admit Card" button.

STEP 5: Automatically your admit card of UPPSC 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Carefully check the details given on the admit card.

STEP 7: Now, Download UPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a printout for future use.

UPPCS: Examination Pattern

The UPPSC Prelims exam will comprise two papers. Paper 1: General Studies 1 will comprise 150 questions, and Paper 2: General Studies 2 (CSAT) will have 100 questions. Both papers will carry 200 marks each and the exam will be conducted in offline mode. It is recommended to visit the official website of UPPSC for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Pexels