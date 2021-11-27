UP Police Admit Card 2021 For SI, ASI Recruitment Exams Released; Here's Direct Link

The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB. All those candidates who have registered their names for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Board is conducting the examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector and the admit card is for the same. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 1328 posts in the organization.

This time, the exam will be computer-based, and it is scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5, 2021. Across 13 exam centers, the exam would be conducted in two shits under strict COVID guidelines. The first round of the examination will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. According to reports, the mock test link will be activated 10 days before the examination.

UP SI Admit Card: Here's How to Download the UP Police Admit Card 2021

Step 1: To download the admit, candidates need to visit the official Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB, at uppbpb.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link that reads, "UP Police Admit Card 2021."

STEP 3: Log in with your credentials and, if necessary, download the admit card.

STEP 4: It is recommended that candidates must take a print of the admit card for future use.

