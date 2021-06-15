UP Police Recruitment 2021: Application Date Ends June 15; Here's How To Apply

On June 15, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB, will end the registration procedure for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2021. Candidates who have not yet applied for Sub-Inspector positions can do so online at uppbpb.gov.in, the UPPBPB's official website. Read on for more information.

UP police recruitment notification

Registration last date: June 15th, 2021

Uttar Pradesh police recruitment 2021 vacancy details

There are 9534 job vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. There are 9027 sub-inspector roles available, 484 Platoon Commander posts available, 23 PSC posts available, and grade-2 fire services officer opportunities available. Applicants who are interested and qualified can apply online at uppbpb.gov.in. On February 25, the official announcement was made. The shortlisted individuals will be awarded a salary ranging from Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 per month, with a Rs 4200 grade pay.

How to apply for the UP Police recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board - uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online application link dated - April 1.

Alternatively, click on this direct link to apply online.

Click on the 'New User' or 'Registered user' tab if you have an account on the website.

Fill in the application form

Provide an active mobile number and email address

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

UP police recruitment eligibility: Documents required for UP Police recruitment 2021

Passport size photograph in JPEG format of size 11 KB to 30 KB (scanned & coloured)

Scanned signature in JPEG format. Document size of 05 KB to 10 KB

Category Certificate required: If applying for Category under EWS, OBC, SC or ST.

Domicile Certificate - If applying as a UP Domicile

'B' certificate of National Cadet Corps - if the candidate has served in National Cadet Corps and Territorial Army Service Certificate - if served in Territorial Army

O level Certificate in Computer from DOEACC or NIELIT Society - only if applicable

NOC from Competent Authority – if you are working UP State Government Civilian Employee

10th Mark-sheet or Certificate for proof of Date and year of Birth

12th / HSC Mark-sheet or Certificate, which contains Date of Birth

Graduation Degree from a recognized University

Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate

