UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Released Today; Exam On Nov 12

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will on Tuesday release the admit card for sub-inspector recruitment exams. The UP Police SI admit card 2021 will be available on the official website-- uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police SI recruitment exam is scheduled to begin on November 12.

As per the official notification, the UP Police admit card will be released three days before the commencement of the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the SI admit cards will be uploaded today. Once the UP Police SI admit card is out, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The exam is for the recruitment of both male and female candidates for the post of Sub Inspector. It would be held in three phases and in CBT mode.

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: Key Dates

SI Admit Card release date --November 9, 2021 (expected)

UP Police SI exam begins -- November 12, 2021

UP Police SI Exam ends -- December 2, 2021

UP Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates must go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) , Lucknow – uppbpb.gov.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card for Sub Inspector recruitment.' (Direct link to be activated later) Key in your login credentials as required and click on submit button. Your UP Police SI Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and take its printout for future references.

UP Police Recruitment Board, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill a total of 9,534 vacancies out of which some posts are also of Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire second officer for men. The exam would conclude on December 2, 2021. The exam will be conducted at 92 exam centres across the state.