UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: The UP Police SI Answer Key 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, (UPPRPB) Lucknow on December 10. Candidates can check the UP Police SI Answer key by visiting the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. If candidates are not satisfied with the admit card, they can raise objections before December 16, 2021.

This year, the UP Police SI Exam was conducted in three phases from November 12 to December 2, 2021. While Phase I was conducted from November 12 to 17, Phase II was conducted from November 20 to 25. The Phase III exam was conducted from November 27 to December 2. Through this recruitment procedure, a total of 9,534 posts will be filled in the organization.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Here's how to download the UP Police SI Exam Answer Key

Candidates first need to visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in to download the UP Police SI Answer Key 2021.

After opening the official website, On the homepage, search for and click on the notification link that reads, "SI Answer Key."

Now, click on the link and open the login page.

Enter your login credentials, such as an application ID and password,

Now, the UP Police SI Exam Answer Key with the question paper will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for future use.

