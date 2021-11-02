UP Police SI Exam Date Announced At Uppbpb.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

UP Police Sub Inspector exam: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow on November 1 released UPPRPB exam date. As per the official schedule, Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector or UP Police SI Exam will begin on November 12, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three phases. For more information, registered candidates may visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

To be noted that the date that has been announced is for the recruitment exam for both male as well as female candidates. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode. It will begin on November 12 and will continue till December 2, 2021. Through this recruitment drive a total of 9,534 candidates will be selected for other posts as well like Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire second officer for men.

UP Police SI Exam Date 2021: Complete Schedule

SI Exam Phase I to be conducted between November 12 and November 17, 2021

Phase II to be conducted between November 19 and November 24, 2021

Phase III to be held between November 27 and December 2, 2021

UP Police SI Admit Card is expected to be out by November 9, 2021

UP Police SI exam 2021 will be held at 92 exam centres across the state and exam will be held in three batches a day. The exam conducting body has notified that information related to the exam will be published about 10 days before the exam starts. As mentioned above, it is likely that admit card will be out three days before the exam. In order to check the hall tickets on the official website, candidates will have to be ready with the registration number and date of birth or password. In case of any problems, candidates can get in touch with the Recruitment board at 022-62337900. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website for updates.