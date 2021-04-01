UP Police SI Recruitment: Applications Process For 9027 Vacancies Begins At Uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has invited applications for the UP Police SI vacancy. A notification was released on February 25, 2021, on the Board’s official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in/ detailing the UP Police SI Recruitment process. The online application process has now begun. Here are more details about the UP Police SI Recruitment.

UP Police SI Recruitment details

The applications are being invited against 9027 SI post vacancies in the state. Candidates must note that the UP Police SI notification mentions that the last date to apply for the vacancy is April 30, 2021. The application process has begun today on April 1, 2021. Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging between Rs 9300 to Rs 34, 800. There will be a grade pay of Rs 4200 as well. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the UP Police SI notification carefully before applying. Here’s how you can apply.

How to apply for the UP Police SI Recruitment 2021?

Head to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board’s official website, https://upprpbsie20.onlineapplicationform.org/UPPRPBR/.

You will need to register yourself as a user if you don’t already have an account. Once you register yourself, you can fill the application form.

Don’t forget to attach the scanned copies of the necessary documents before hitting the submitting button as half filled documents will be instantly rejected.

Attaching the necessary documents with the application is necessary. It is advisable to keep digital copies of these documents available before starting to fill the application. The UP Police SI Notification mentions that aside from scanned coloured photographs all the remaining docs need to upload in JPEG, JPG or PDF format. Here are the documents that need to be attached to the UP Police SI recruitment application. See the list below.

Passport size photograph in JPEG format of size 11 KB to 30 KB (scanned & coloured)

Scanned signature in JPEG format. Document size of 05 KB to 10 KB

Category Certificate required: If applying for Category under EWS, OBC, SC or ST.

Domicile Certificate - If applying as a UP Domicile

'B' certificate of National Cadet Corps - if the candidate has served in National Cadet Corps and Territorial Army Service Certificate - if served in Territorial Army

O level Certificate in Computer from DOEACC or NIELIT Society - only if applicable

NOC from Competent Authority – if you are working UP State Government Civilian Employee

10th Mark-sheet or Certificate for proof of Date and year of Birth

12th / HSC Mark-sheet or Certificate, which contains Date of Birth

Graduation Degree from a recognized University

Ex-Servicemen Discharge Certificate

