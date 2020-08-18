UP Polytechnic Exam 2020 News: UP JEECUP Exam To Start From Sept 12; See Timetable

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) Council aka JEECUP has released the new exam dates for the UP entrance exam. The exams would now be conducted on September 12th and September 15th. The exam is conducted for admission of students to various diploma courses in Polytechnic colleges as well as for the admissions to engineering and technology courses along with pharmacy diploma courses as well. The exam is based on the syllabus of Class 9th and 10th. The exam is conducted in offline mode while it is also conducted in online mode in few districts in UP. Read on to know the complete schedule.

JEECUP has postponed their exam dates to September 12, 15. The exams were earlier slated for July 19th and 25th. The candidates can check further information at the JEECUP official website at jeecup.nic.in. The admit cards are announced to be released 8 days prior to the exam only. So the admit cards can be expected by September 4th or 5th.

UP Polytechnic exam date and schedule 2020

In all UP districts, Group A would sit for the exams on September 12 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

In all UP districts, Group E1 and E2 will appear for UPJEE on the same day from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I will give the Online examination (in major districts of the state which is variable) on September 15 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 will take the Online examination (in major districts of the state) from 02.30 to 05.30 pm on the same day. More details on the schedule are available at JEECUP website at jeecup.nic.in

Image courtesy: UP JEECUP website

How to download UP JEECUP Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

Click on UP JEECUP Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page itself

Enter log in details on being directed to the new page

On selecting the submit option, aspirants’ admit card will be displayed

Check the details on the admit card and proceed to download the same

Save a hard copy in case the document is required in future

This was the fourth time that the dates of UPJEE were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the examinations were scheduled to be conducted in April but the dates were shifted to July 5 and July 6, then they are set to happen on July 19 and July 20. However, now the dates are pushed to September. The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has said that UP Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE (P) -2020 will now be held on September 12-15. The aspirants for 2020-21 session for courses ranging from engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock