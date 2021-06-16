UP School Reopening Date: UP Govt Schools To Open From July 1, Classes To Be Held Online

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered the government primary and upper primary schools of UP to reopen from July 1. The government schools in UP will be opened only for the teachers and staff for administrative work. Students will not be allowed to come to school till further orders. There are a total of 1.5 lakh government schools of primary and upper primary levels in Uttar Pradesh.

UP School Reopening News

The decision was taken by the UP government on Tuesday, June 15 after reviewing the prevailing situation around the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has recorded a dip in Coronavirus cases. The classes will continue to be held in online mode. The online classes for school students had resumed last month. As per reports, the schools will be opened to conduct the admission process for the new academic session work. Distribution of free books, maintenance of school campus and beautification work will be done during this period.

Teachers to conduct online classes from schools

However, teachers have been asked to conduct online classes from schools. The order was issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad and was sent to the divisional assistant education directors and Basic Shiksha Adhikaris across the state. The UP Basic Shiksha Parishad has also decided to deposit sanctioned money for mid-day meals directly in the account of students or their parents.