UP Schools, Colleges To Be Shut Till March 31 As State Records A Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered to keep the schools for class 1 to 8 shut from March 24 to March 31, in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Other educational institutions like colleges where exams are not scheduled and coaching centres etc. will be closed from March 25 till March 31. The UP government has, however, allowed conducting the pre-scheduled examinations. The exams will have to be conducted under strict guidelines and COVID related protocols.

Over 3 thousand active cases of COVID-19 in UP

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has over 3,000 active coronavirus cases. Till now, UP has recorded a total of 608K COVID cases out of which 596K have recovered while 8759 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, since last year.

Uttar Pradesh government had ordered reopening of the schools for class 6th to 8th from February 10 while for classes 1 to 5 from March 1. The schools had reopened after a long gap of one year. Schools were allowed to conduct classes with only 50% strength. Classes were held on twice a week. Students of classes 1 and 5 had their classes on Monday and Thursday, while the classes for classes 2 and 4 were held on Tuesday and Friday and for class 3, the classes were held on Wednesday and Saturday.

Moreover, the UP government has stated that there will be no restrictions on Holi celebrations. However, the state government has ordered not to organise any rally or programmes without permission from the local administration. People at high-risk age-groups i.e., below 10 years and above 60 years and people of 45+ years who are suffering from any disease should not be a part of the programmes. COVID-19 protocols, mask, proper sanitisation and social distancing must be followed strictly.

(Image Credit: Twitter/ UP CMO)

