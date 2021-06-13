UP Technical Education Exams To Be Conducted Online In July, Check Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Department has announced to conduct final year exams for technical institutions in the third week of July. Moreover, the exams for other students will be held in the last week of July. Alok Kumar, secretary of UP technical education on Sunday shared this information on his official Twitter handle.

"Govt has decided to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in the last week of July. It will be objective type and online," he tweeted.

Online exams from home

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the universities will conduct the exams online for all students. They will be able to appear for the exams from anywhere. Detailed guidelines will be released by the universities soon.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to conduct the exams for undergraduate students in non-professional courses, except for those studying in the final year. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the Higher Education minister, said universities, where the first-year exams in undergraduate courses were not held, will be promoted to the second year provisionally. Based on the second-year exams in 2022, the marks for their first year will be decided, the minister said.

Marks of the second-year students who have appeared in the first year examinations in 2020 can be decided based on the score in the first year, and accordingly, they can be promoted to the third year, Sharma said in a statement. Examinations for the third-year students will be conducted, the minister had said. For postgraduate courses, practical exams will not be held and marks will be given based on theory exams. Oral exams (viva voce), if needed, will be held online, the minister said.

AKTU, HBTU, MMUT to conduct online exams

Last week, Kumar had tweeted that the students of three technical institutes: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU-Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University, (HBTU), Kanpur and Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur will take the test online.

"Students of three technical institutes: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU-Lucknow), Harcourt Butler Technical University, (HBTU), Kanpur and Madan Mohan University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur will take the test online," Kumar tweeted on Sunday. Kumar also said that if everything goes well, the first-year students may also be required to appear in the exam. "We will take a decision. If everything goes okay, then the first-year student may also be required to appear in the exam." However, he reiterated that first for final year students and then for rest," Kumar had tweeted.

Replying to a student's concern on Twitter regarding the feasibility of an online exam in view of poor internet connectivity for those living in villages Kumar tweeted, "You won’t need very high connectivity. We are figuring this out. One of the solutions is that you can go to the nearest common service centre."