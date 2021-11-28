UP TET 2021 Cancelled After Paper Leak, Members Of Solvers' Gang Detained

UP TET 2021 Paper Leak: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UP TET 2021 Exam, which was scheduled to be conducted today, November 28, has now been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The examination has been postponed as the UPTET 2021 question paper was leaked on WhatsApp hours before the start of the examination. As per reports, the UPTET 2021 exam paper was circulated via a WhatsApp group in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr.

UPTET 2021 Paper Leak: Examination Cancelled

The matter is being investigated by the concerned authorities, and police have arrested several members of the solvers' gang regarding the paper leak. If reports are to be believed, the UPTET 2021 will be conducted next month. The new dates will be announced by the UPBEB, and all those candidates who have already registered will not be required to pay the examination fees again for the test. "The investigation is on. Dozens of suspects were detained by STF in the paper leak case. The UP government will conduct the exam again within a month," said Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order.

Every year, the UPTET Exam is conducted to select teachers for government schools. This year, nearly 20 lakh students have enrolled their names for the UPTET 2021 Examination, which is scheduled to be held across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts: paper 1 from 10 am to 12:30 pm for primary school teachers for classes 1 to 5, whereas UPTET 2021 Paper 2 is for higher primary school teachers for classes 6 to 8, which will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

