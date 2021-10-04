UP TET 2021 Notification To Be Released Today, Registration Begins On October 7

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will on Monday release the UP TET 2021 notification. The UP TET Notification 2021 will be released on the official website - updeled.gov.in. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) can check the notification and apply online. The online application process for the exam will begin on October 7.

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted on November 28. Earlier the UPTET Exam 2021 notification was scheduled to be announced in May 2021 and exam was supposed to be held on July 25, 2021. The examination got delayed because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. In order to check the detailed notification, candidates will have to wait till October 4, 2021.

UP TET 2021 Registration to begin on October 7

The online registration window for UP TET 2021 will be open from October 7 till October 25. The candidates can pay the registration fee till October 26. As per the official schedule, the UP TET Admit Card 2021 will be released on November 17.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted for those who want to become teacher for classes 1 to 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e morning and evening. First shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm and second shift will be held between 2:30 and 5 pm.

UP TET 2021 Key Dates