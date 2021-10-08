UP TET 2021 Registration Begins At Updeled.gov.in, Here's How To Apply

UP TET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has started the online application process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021. The online registration process started at 5 pm on Thursday, October 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at updeled.gov.in. The UP TET 2021 notification was released on October 4. The last date to register for UP TET 2021 is October 25.

UP TET 2021

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted on November 28, 2021. Earlier the UP TET Exam 2021 notification was scheduled to be announced in May 2021 and the exam was supposed to be conducted on July 25, 2021. The examination got delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

UP TET 2021 Registration

After registering for the UP TET 2021, candidates will have to pay the application fee online. The last date to apply for UP TET 2021 is October 26. The last date to submit the completed registration/print application form. As per the official schedule, the UP TET Admit Card 2021 will be released on November 17.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted for those who want to become teachers for classes 1 to 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e morning and evening. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held between 2:30 and 5 pm.

How to register for UP TET 2021

Visit the official website - updeled.gov.in

Click on the 'Candidate Registration' tab given on the homepage

Provide the required information and submit

Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Details

Update password and pay the application fee

Complete Correspondence Address

Upload Scanned Photo & Signature

Download Complete Application Form

Here's direct link to register online for UP TET 2021

UP TET 2021 Key Dates