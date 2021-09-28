Last Updated:

UP TET 2021 Schedule Released, Registation Begins On October 7

UP TET 2021 schedule update: The dates for exam, answer key and results have been announced. Candidates who will be taking exams can check details here.

UP TET 2021 schedule

UP TET 2021 schedule: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test exam routine. UPTET 2021 dates have been announced through official notification. As per the schedule released, the application process will commence on October 7, 2021. The UPTET 2021 exam will then be conducted in the last week of November on November 28, 2021. Proper COVID-19 protocols will be followed at exam centre. For more updates, candidates should visit the official website which is updeled.gov.in.

Earlier the UPTET Exam 2021 notification was scheduled to be announced in May 2021 and exam was supposed to be held on July 25, 2021. The examination got delayed because of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. In order to check the detailed notification, candidates will have to wait till October 4, 2021. 

UP TET dates 2021: Check complete exam schedule

  • UPTET 2021 registration is scheduled to start on October 7, 2021
  • UPTET 2021 registration last date will be October 25, 2021
  • Last date to pay the fee will be October 26, 2021
  • UPTET Admit Card 2021 is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2021
  • UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021
  • UPTET Provisional Answer Key will be released on December 2, 2021
  • UPTET Final Answer Key will be out on December 24, 2021
  • UPTET 2021 Result will be declared on December 28, 2021

Candidates must go through the full schedule that has been released by UP government before appearing for the exam. UPTET 2021 will be conducted in order to recruit candidates for the post of teacher from classes 1 to 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e morning and evening. First shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm and second shift will be held between 2:30 and 5 pm. 

