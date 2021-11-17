UP TET Admit Card To Be Out Today For Nov 28 Exam; Here's How To Check Hall Tickets

UP TET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will release Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Hall tickets on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The admit cards will be out for the exam that will be conducted on November 28 in offline mode at various exam centres in the state. Registered candidates will be able to download hall tickets once UP TET Admit Card 2021 link will be activated on the official website of UP D.EL. Ed. - updeled.gov.in.

It is being said that around 15 lakh candidates will appear for the written examination. In order to take the written examination, candidates had to make sure to apply by October 28, 2021. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Candidates will first have to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Examination Controller Board, updeled.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’ option and then click on the link which reads 'UPTET Admit Card' (To be noted that hall ticket link will only be activated after its release)

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials such as application number, user name, password etc., to log in.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, and candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Candidates should know that hall ticket is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Along with admit card, candidates are also advised to carry valid ID proof to the centre. In case of any discrepancies found on details mentioned on admit card, candidates can reach out to the Help Desk at 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504 or secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

Post the exam is conducted, the provisional answer key will be released so that candidates can raise objections. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key will be released. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website updeled.gov.in for being updated about UPTET 2021.