UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: UPSESSB Extends Last Date Of Application Till April 25

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad had opened up online applications for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) back in March. The applications are open for a total of 15,198 UP TGT PGT vacancies. The UP TGT PGT application last date has been extended by the UPSESSB. Read on to know the extended last date of the UP TGT PGT Recuruitment 2021.

UP TGT PGT Application Last Date Extended

The original last date for sending applications for the UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 was April 15, 2021. The UPSESSB has extended the last to apply for the UP TGT PGT vacancy. Candidates can now apply online for UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 on or before April 21, 2021. The last date for submission for application fee in April 23, 2021. People can submit the completed application form on April 25, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UP TGT PGT Recruitment last date on the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in. Here is the official website direct link for registration and submission for form.

Out of the total of 15,198 vacancies under available under the TGT PGT Recruitment 2021. Out of all these, 12,603 are for the trained graduate teachers (TGT) and the remaining 2595 vacancies are for the post Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. The recruitment was initially published on the site on November 29, 2020, but it was cancelled due to unknown reasons.

UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment: Important Dates

Registration Begins- 16 March 2021

Last Date of Registration - April 21, 2021

Last Date of Fee Payment - April 23, 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 25 April 2021

UP TGT PGT Eligibility

For UP TGT Vacancy - Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts.

- Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts. For UP PGT Vacancy - Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts.

- Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts. Age Limit: Candidates must have crossed 21 years of age. No upper age limit has been mentioned in the notification.

As for the selection process, the candidates will have to clear a written exam. The exam will have 125 multiple choice questions where each correct mark will add 4 marks to your score. The exam will be held for a total of 500 marks. Stay tuned for more news on UP teacher recruitment news. Interested candidates should apply on the given website with all revelvant documents. It is also recommended that candidates regularly check the website for any UPSESSB notification and updates.

Image Source: Shutterstock