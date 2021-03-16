UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: UPSESSB Offers 15198 UP Teachers Vacancies, Get Link To Apply

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has invited online applications for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). There are a total of 15,198 vacancies for teachers in UP schools. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between March 16 and April 11 on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.

Out of the total of 15198 vacancies available under UPSESSB Recruitment, 12,603 vacancies are for trained graduate teachers and the remaining 2595 vacancies are for post-graduate Posts. Earlier, the recruitment advertisement was published on November 29, 2020. However, it had to be cancelled due to some reasons.

UPSESSB Teacher Recruitment: Key Dates

Registration Begins- 16 March 2021

Last Date of Registration - 11 April 2021

Last Date of Fee Payment - 13 April 2021

Last Date for Submitting Application Form - 15 April 2021

UP Teacher Exam Date - to be announced

UPSESSB TGT PGT Vacancy Details

TGT - 12603 Posts

PGT- 2595 Posts

Total - 15198 Posts

UP TGT PGT Eligibility

UP TGT - Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts.

PGT - Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts.

Age Limit: Candidates must have crossed 21 years of age. No upper age limit has been mentioned in the notification.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Pay Scale

UP TGT - Rs. 44900-142400, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay - 4600

UP PGT - Rs. 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay -4800

UP Teacher Recruitment 2021: Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The exam will have 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch four marks.

Click here for UP TGT Recruitment Notification

Click here for UP PGT Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online for UP TGT, PGT Recruitment

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)