UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: UPSESSB Offers 15198 UP Teachers Vacancies, Get Link To Apply

UP TGT PGT Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad has invited online applications for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). There are a total of 15,198 vacancies for teachers in UP schools. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between March 16 and April 11 on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.
Out of the total of 15198 vacancies available under UPSESSB Recruitment, 12,603 vacancies are for trained graduate teachers and the remaining 2595 vacancies are for post-graduate Posts. Earlier, the recruitment advertisement was published on November 29, 2020. However, it had to be cancelled due to some reasons.
UP TGT - Candidates who have a Graduate Degree in the relevant subject and have done B. Ed or equivalent can apply for trained graduate teacher posts.
PGT - Candidates who have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. can apply for the post-graduate teacher posts.
Age Limit: Candidates must have crossed 21 years of age. No upper age limit has been mentioned in the notification.
Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The exam will have 125 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct answer will fetch four marks.