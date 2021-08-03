UPCATET Admit Card 2021 Out, Exam On August 12 & 13; Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
UPCATET 2021 admit card 2021 has been released by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut. The admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Registered candidates who will be taking exams this year can now download their admit cards online at upcatetadmissions.org. Here are the steps one needs to follow to download their hall tickets.
The Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 12 and 13. Earlier, the university planned to schedule the exam on August 6 and 7. However, it was decided to postpone the exams due to the Savan Shivratri festival and UP TGT exam date.
UPCATET 2021 test is conducted every year for students who want to seek admission to various Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes. These programmes are offered by several universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. UP universities include Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, University of Agriculture and Technology, Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, and many others. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website so that they do not miss any important notifications.