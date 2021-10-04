Last Updated:

UPCET 2021 B.Tech Counselling Registration To End On Oct 6; Check Steps To Apply

UPCET 2021 counselling registration is scheduled to end on October 6, 2021. Interested candidates can check the important dates related to admission here.

UPCET 2021

UPCET 2021 Counselling update: Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021 is in process now and the last day to register for counselling is Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In a recent development, UPCET 2021 B.Tech counselling has also been started and commenced and candidates can now proceed with online choice filling. For more information on UPCET counselling registration candidates should visit the official website.

UPCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted for those students who wish for admission to UG courses. The B.Tech Counselling which has begun recently is only for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main candidates. The seat allotment result is expected to be announced on October 7, 2021. Those candidates who due to any reason could not secure a seat in this round have an option of applying for the next round and proceed with the admission process. Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for counselling.

UPCET Counselling 2021: Important dates 

  • The deadline to apply is October 6, 2021.
  • Seat Allotment result is expected to be out on October 7, 2021.
  • Document Verification & Payment of fees will have to be done on October 8, 2021.

UPCET Counselling 2021: Steps to apply 

  • Candidates have to visit the official website upcet.admissions.nic.in.  
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Online registration and choice filling for B.Tech Counselling for JEE Main candidates and UPCET UG Courses 2021.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter their details like roll number and password.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register for the counselling and lock their choices.
  • Post clicking on submit option, the application form for UPCET Counselling 2021 will be submitted.
  • Candidates are advised to download the same for future references.
