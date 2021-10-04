UPCET 2021 B.Tech Counselling Registration To End On Oct 6; Check Steps To Apply

UPCET 2021 Counselling update: Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021 is in process now and the last day to register for counselling is Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In a recent development, UPCET 2021 B.Tech counselling has also been started and commenced and candidates can now proceed with online choice filling. For more information on UPCET counselling registration candidates should visit the official website.

UPCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted for those students who wish for admission to UG courses. The B.Tech Counselling which has begun recently is only for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main candidates. The seat allotment result is expected to be announced on October 7, 2021. Those candidates who due to any reason could not secure a seat in this round have an option of applying for the next round and proceed with the admission process. Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for counselling.

UPCET Counselling 2021: Important dates

The deadline to apply is October 6, 2021.

Seat Allotment result is expected to be out on October 7, 2021.

Document Verification & Payment of fees will have to be done on October 8, 2021.

UPCET Counselling 2021: Steps to apply