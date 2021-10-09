UPCET 2021: BTech First Allotment List Released; Here's Direct Link

UPCET BTech First Allotment List: Dr APJ Abdul Technical University Uttar Pradesh ( AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 first allotment list for BTech admission. The UPCET BTech First Allotment List can be downloaded from the official website-upcet.admission.nic.in. It must be noted that students can download the UPCET BTech First Allotment by signing in using their JEE Main 2021 credentials.

Notably, the second allotment list for the UPCET 2021 BTech round 2 will be announced on October 13, 2021. Those students who have been allotted a seat in the UPCET 2021 BTech first round will have to freeze their options by accepting the option by October 8 and 9. UPCET 2021 BTech counselling registration for round 2 will start on October 9 and will end on October 10 at 11:58 pm.

UP BTech First Allotment List 2021: Direct link

UP CET BTech First Allotment List ( CLICK HERE )

) UP CET Counselling schedule (CLICK HERE)

UP CET BTech First Allotment List: Important Dates

Event Date Seat Allotment Result 7th October 2021 Payment of Seat Allotment Confirmation October 8 & 9 2021 Physically Reporting Last Date October 10, 2021 UPCET 2021 BTech round 2 allotment list October 13, 2021

UPCET 2021 Allotment List: How To Check It Online

STEP 1: To check the allotment list online, candidates need to visit the official website of upcet.admissions.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "View seat allotment results round 1 for BTech counselling 2021".

STEP 3: Enter credentials such as JEE Main 2021 roll number and password and click on ‘Sign in’.

STEP 4: The UPCET BTech seat allotment results for 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Now, save or download the allotment list.

UP CET BTech First Allotment List | More details

This counselling is being done on the basis of the marks scored in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains 2021). Students who will take part in this counselling round will need to enrol their names on the official website of UPCET. It is strongly recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

