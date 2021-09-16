UPCET 2021 Counselling Process Postponed, Check Full Details Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has postponed the counselling process for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. Earlier, the UPCET counselling process was scheduled to start from today, September 16. However, the process has been postponed. AKTU has not released the revised schedule for UPCET 2021 counselling.

AKTU on Wednesday shared the information regarding the postponement of the UPCET counselling process on its Twitter handle as well as an official website. "Important notice regarding the postponement of the proposed date of counselling held in the university due to unavoidable reasons," AKTU tweeted.

UPCET 2021

According to the official schedule, the UPCET 2021 counselling was to be held between September 16 and September 22. The document verification process for the selected candidates was scheduled to be held from September 17 to 23. Now, the university will release the revised date sheets for the UPCET counselling process.

UPCET 2021 counselling process is conducted in five rounds. The candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process online by entering their application number and enrollment number on the login page. Students can fill in their college preferences as per their choice, students are allotted seats considering their preferences, and lastly, students have to report to the allotted college.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University conducts UPCET 2021 every year for students seeking admission to students in various graduate and postgraduate courses including B Des, BPharm, BHMCT, B.Tech, MBA(Integrated), MCA, MTech (Integrated) among others.