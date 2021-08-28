UPCET 2021 Counselling Schedule Has Been Released, Check Official Notification

UPCET counselling schedule: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has released the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET 2021 counselling dates. The tentative schedule which has been released is for all programs except for M Tech, M Arch and M Pharm. To be noted that the schedule has been approved and released by Vice-Chancellor Professor Vineet Kansal. AKTU took to Twitter to share the official schedule. AKTU tweeted, “Vice Chancellor Professor Vineet Kansal said that the schedule of UPCET admission will be as follows.”

UPCET counselling dates

Following the schedule, the registration for counselling round is scheduled to start on September 16 and will continue till September 22, 2021. The document verification for fresh candidates will be conducted between September 17 and September 23, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the seat allotment list for the first round will be released on September 25, 2021. To be noted that candidates who will acquire a seat will have to report to the institute between September 29 and October 1, 2021.

UP CET 2021 Second round registration update

Post the completion of the first round, the registration for second round will start. It is scheduled to begin on September 29, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test date has already been released. It will be conducted in the first week of September on September 5 and 6, 2021 across different centres in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted in different shifts on both days. On the first day of exam that is September 5, it will be conducted in morning and evening shifts where the morning shift will start from 8 am and will continue till 10 am. The evening shift will start from 4 pm and will continue till 6 pm. On the second day that is September 6, the examination will be conducted in three shifts from 8 am to 10 am 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee to book their seats between September 26 and September 28, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the tweet attached above to know all the important dates.

The admit cards of the exams have not been released yet. The University will announce the admit card release date soon. Registered candidates are hereby advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated about admit card release date.