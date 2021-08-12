Last Updated:

UPCET 2021 Date: NTA Announces Dates For UPCET 2021, Here Is All You Need To Know

UPCET 2021 Date has been announced by NTA. Exam is scheduled to be held on 5th and 6th September 2021. Here is the direct link to check official notification.

UPCET 2021 Date

The National Testing Agency has released the UPCET 2021 dates for the entrance exam. NTA is gearing up to conduct the UP Common Entrance Test on 5th and 6th September 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and want to appear for the examination can check the UP CET 2021 notification. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of NTA that is nta.ac.in.  As per the notifications, the examination is scheduled to be conducted in different shifts. On the first day, the examination will be conducted in two shifts (morning and evening) whereas on the second day exam will be conducted in three shifts (morning, afternoon, and evening).

Here is the direct link to UP CET 2021 notification

Notification reads, "It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday)"

UPCET Schedule 2021: Important Entrance Exam Dates 

  1. First-year of BHMCT, B. Des, BFA, BFAD, B. Voc. and MBA (Integrated) will be conducted on September 6, 2021
  2. First-year of B. Tech. (BT) and B. Tech (AG) will be held on September 6, 2021
  3. First-year entrance exam of BBA will be conducted on September 6, 2021
  4. Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B.Tech. (Lateral Entry for Diploma holders), B. Pharm. (Lateral Entry) will be conducted on September 6, 2021
  5. Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech (Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates) to be held on September 6, 2021
  6. B. Pharm exam and MCA (Integrated) entrance exam to be held on September 6, 2021
  7. The entrance exam for MCA, M.Sc. (Maths) M.Sc. (Physics) M.Sc. (Chemistry) M. Tech. (Civil) M. Tech. (Computer Science & Engg./Information Technology) M. Tech. (Electrical Engineering) M. Tech. (Electronics & Comm. Engineering) M. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) will be held on September 5, 2021

UPCET 2021: Details

To be noted that earlier, the UPCET 2021 examination was supposed to be held in June 2021. Then it was postponed till August 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that both times, the examination had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation. The National Testing Agency will also release the hall tickets on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in. For getting more information, candidates will have to visit the official website.

Notification released by NTA reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in or https://upcet.nta.nic.in for updates on the subject. For any clarifications, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in"

