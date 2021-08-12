UPCET 2021 Date: NTA Announces Dates For UPCET 2021, Here Is All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency has released the UPCET 2021 dates for the entrance exam. NTA is gearing up to conduct the UP Common Entrance Test on 5th and 6th September 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and want to appear for the examination can check the UP CET 2021 notification. The notification has been uploaded on the official website of NTA that is nta.ac.in. As per the notifications, the examination is scheduled to be conducted in different shifts. On the first day, the examination will be conducted in two shifts (morning and evening) whereas on the second day exam will be conducted in three shifts (morning, afternoon, and evening).

Notification reads, "It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday)"

UPCET Schedule 2021: Important Entrance Exam Dates

First-year of BHMCT, B. Des, BFA, BFAD, B. Voc. and MBA (Integrated) will be conducted on September 6, 2021 First-year of B. Tech. (BT) and B. Tech (AG) will be held on September 6, 2021 First-year entrance exam of BBA will be conducted on September 6, 2021 Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B.Tech. (Lateral Entry for Diploma holders), B. Pharm. (Lateral Entry) will be conducted on September 6, 2021 Second-year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech (Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates) to be held on September 6, 2021 B. Pharm exam and MCA (Integrated) entrance exam to be held on September 6, 2021 The entrance exam for MCA, M.Sc. (Maths) M.Sc. (Physics) M.Sc. (Chemistry) M. Tech. (Civil) M. Tech. (Computer Science & Engg./Information Technology) M. Tech. (Electrical Engineering) M. Tech. (Electronics & Comm. Engineering) M. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering) will be held on September 5, 2021

UPCET 2021: Details

To be noted that earlier, the UPCET 2021 examination was supposed to be held in June 2021. Then it was postponed till August 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that both times, the examination had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic situation. The National Testing Agency will also release the hall tickets on the official website upcet.nta.nic.in. For getting more information, candidates will have to visit the official website.