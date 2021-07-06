UPCET 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Today, Here's How To Apply

NTA UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency on June 20 issued a notification regarding extension of the last date for submission of online forms for UPCET. As per the notification, today is the last day to submit online application form. Interested candidates should make sure that they submit the same before 5 pm on Tuesday. Exam fee should also be paid today itself by 11.50 pm. NTA will not conduct examinations for students who fail to submit forms by the deadline.

The official notice reads, "With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam". Notice further reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://upcet.nta.nic.in for updates in this regard". Interested candidates can see the official notice by clicking here.

UPCET 2021: Important dates

Last date for submission of online exam application forms - 6th July 2021 (up to 5 pm)

Last date for payment of exam fee online - 6th July 2021 (up to 11.50 pm)

Opening of correction window- 8th July 2021

Closing of correction window 14th July 2021

Revised date of exam- To be announced soon

UPCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPCET that is upcet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UPCET 2021 link on home page

A new page will be opened. Enter your registration details there.

Fill all columns of application form and pay the application fee online

Click on submit. The confirmation page will be opened, download it.

Take the printout and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About NTA

National Testing Agency will conduct UPCET 2021 exams. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization. It conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.