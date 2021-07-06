UPCET 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Today, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
NTA UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency on June 20 issued a notification regarding extension of the last date for submission of online forms for UPCET. As per the notification, today is the last day to submit online application form. Interested candidates should make sure that they submit the same before 5 pm on Tuesday. Exam fee should also be paid today itself by 11.50 pm. NTA will not conduct examinations for students who fail to submit forms by the deadline.
The official notice reads, "With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam". Notice further reads, "Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://upcet.nta.nic.in for updates in this regard". Interested candidates can see the official notice by clicking here.
National Testing Agency will conduct UPCET 2021 exams. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization. It conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.