UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline For Registration, Here's How To Apply Before July 15

Image: Shutterstock
UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for UPCET 2021. Earlier the last date to register was 6th July which has now been extended to 15th July 2021. Candidates who missed to apply for the same have the opportunity to do it now. Interested candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test on upcet.nta.nic.in.
Earlier the correction window was scheduled to be opened on 8th July and close on 14th July 2021. However, the extension of last date will also lead to an extension in the dates of correction window. To be noted that NTA has not released any official update on correction window as of now. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for new notification.
As per NTA, the last date for registering has been extended to remove hardships caused to candidates. This step aims to ensure larger participation of candidates. In a major development, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. In simpler words scores secured by candidates in UPCET will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.
National Testing Agency will conduct UPCET 2021 exams. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization. It conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.