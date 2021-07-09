Last Updated:

UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline For Registration, Here's How To Apply Before July 15

UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency has extended the last date of submitting application form. Candidates can apply till July 15 by following steps mentioned

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPCET 2021

Image: Shutterstock


UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for UPCET 2021. Earlier the last date to register was 6th July which has now been extended to 15th July 2021. Candidates who missed to apply for the same have the opportunity to do it now. Interested candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test on upcet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the correction window was scheduled to be opened on 8th July and close on 14th July 2021. However, the extension of last date will also lead to an extension in the dates of correction window. To be noted that NTA has not released any official update on correction window as of now. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for new notification.

As per NTA, the last date for registering has been extended to remove hardships caused to candidates. This step aims to ensure larger participation of candidates. In a major development, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. In simpler words scores secured by candidates in UPCET will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

READ | UPCET 2021: Last day to fill application form today, here's how to apply

UPCET 2021: Important dates

  • Last date for submission of online exam application forms - 15th July 2021 (5.00 pm)
  • Last date for payment of exam fee online - 15th July 2021 (up to 11.50 pm)
  • Opening and correction window- yet to be announced by NTA
  • Revised date of exam- To be announced soon

UPCET 2021: How to apply

  • Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.
  • Visit the official site of UPCET that is upcet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UPCET 2021 link on home page
  • A new page will be opened. Enter your registration details there.
  • Fill all columns of application form and pay the application fee online
  • Click on submit. The confirmation page will be opened, download it. 
  • Take the printout and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About NTA

National Testing Agency will conduct UPCET 2021 exams. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization. It conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

READ | UPCET 2021 postponed, registration deadline extended till May 31

 

READ | UPCET 2021 rescheduled to June 15; Check the new schedule here
READ | UPCET 2021 registration begins for admission to programmes in AKTU, MMUT, HBTU
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND