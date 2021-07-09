UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline For Registration, Here's How To Apply Before July 15

UPCET 2021: National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for UPCET 2021. Earlier the last date to register was 6th July which has now been extended to 15th July 2021. Candidates who missed to apply for the same have the opportunity to do it now. Interested candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test on upcet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the correction window was scheduled to be opened on 8th July and close on 14th July 2021. However, the extension of last date will also lead to an extension in the dates of correction window. To be noted that NTA has not released any official update on correction window as of now. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for new notification.

As per NTA, the last date for registering has been extended to remove hardships caused to candidates. This step aims to ensure larger participation of candidates. In a major development, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to consider UPCET scores for AKTU MBA Admissions 2021. In simpler words scores secured by candidates in UPCET will be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

UPCET 2021: Important dates

Last date for submission of online exam application forms - 15th July 2021 (5.00 pm)

Last date for payment of exam fee online - 15th July 2021 (up to 11.50 pm)

Opening and correction window- yet to be announced by NTA

Revised date of exam- To be announced soon

UPCET 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPCET that is upcet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UPCET 2021 link on home page

A new page will be opened. Enter your registration details there.

Fill all columns of application form and pay the application fee online

Click on submit. The confirmation page will be opened, download it.

Take the printout and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About NTA

National Testing Agency will conduct UPCET 2021 exams. It has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization. It conducts entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.