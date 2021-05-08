UPCET 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended Till May 31

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 examination due to COVID-19. Earlier, the NTA UPCET 2021 examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2021. Moreover, NTA has extended the last date to register for the UPCET 2021 till May 31.

UPCET 2021 postponed

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline to register for UPCET 2021 was May 10. As per the official notice, the registration deadline has been extended considering the representations received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online exams due to the difficulties faced by the applicants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Registration for the entrance examination for admission to various courses offered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University(HBTU), Kanpur for the Academic Year 2021-22, is in progress at upcet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it," the official notice reads.

Click here to read NTA UPCET 2021 official notice

UPCET 2021 registration window will close at 11:50 pm on May 31. Candidates who want to make corrections in their application form will also get an opportunity. NTA will open the UPCET form correction window from June 2 to 8, 2021.