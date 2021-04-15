UPCET 2021 Rescheduled To June 15; Check The New Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021 that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 18 this year has officially been rescheduled. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the new schedule, UPCET 2021 has been postponed by a month and will now be set for June 15. Here is everything you need to know about the UPCET exam date 2021, UPCET 2021 syllabus along with other important details mentioned in the official notification.

UPCET 2021 rescheduled to June 15

In the official public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a new schedule was specified along with the reason why UPCET last date extended. The official statement read, "It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enable such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled."

It has been stated that any seats remaining after the JEE (Main) counselling in Bachelor of Technology Biotechnology, BTech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, BTech (AG) that is offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, will be filled on the basis of the UPCET 2021 score. Here is what the eligibility criteria look like.

To be eligible for BTech, the candidate must be have passed the 10+2 level examination or intermediate examination of UP Board with Physics and Mathematics/Biology as their compulsory subjects along with Chemistry/Bio-Technology/Biology/Technical as their vocational subject.

To be eligible for Btech in Agriculture Engineering, the candidate must have passed intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination with Physics/Agricultural Physics and Chemistry as their compulsory subject along with Mathematics/Agricultural Maths as their vocational subject.

UPCET 2021 Important Dates

UPCET exam date 2021 15 June 2021 Last date for submission of UPCET application form 2021 10 May 2021 (up to 05:00 pm) Last date for payment of the exam fee 10 May 2021 (up to 11:00 pm)

New Schedule as per UPCET 2021 syllabus

Exams for Admission to Duration Timings First year of the following courses BHMCT, B.Des., BFA, BFAD, B.Voc., MBA(Integrated) 02 hours 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM First year of BBA 02 hours 08:00 am to 10:00 am Second Year (Lateral Entry) of the following courses: B. Tech (Lateral Entry for Diploma holders) B. Pharm (Lateral Entry) READ | IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA batch records 100 pc placement 02 hours 08:00 am to 10:00 am Master of Business Administration (MBA) 02 hours 08:00 am to 10:00 am Second Year (Lateral Entry) of B.Tech ( Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates) 02 hours 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM First year of the following courses: B.Pharm, B.Tech (BT) and B.Tech (AG) 03 hours 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 02 hours 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM MCA(Integrated) 02 hours 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm M.Sc. ( Maths) M.Sc (Physics) M.Sc (Chemistry) M.Tech (Civil) M.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology) M.Tech (Electrical Engineering) M.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering) M.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) 02 hours 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm

UPCET Application Form 2021

Visit the official website of UPCET i.e. upcet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the Registration link provided on the homepage Upon reaching the new window, the candidate will first be required to sign in to proceed with the formalities. After logging in with the system-generated registration ID and password, the candidate will be redirected to the UPCET application form 2021. Instructions will be provided against the form. Candidates are advised to read them carefully as they fill their application. Upload the requisite documents mentioned in the instructions. The next step will be to pay the application fee using online mode. Preview the form before submitting it. Download a soft copy and take a print for future reference.

