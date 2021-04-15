UPCET 2021 Rescheduled To June 15; Check The New Schedule Here

Quick links:
UPCET 2021 Rescheduled (Image Source: Shutterstock)
The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test or UPCET 2021 that was earlier scheduled to be held on May 18 this year has officially been rescheduled. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the new schedule, UPCET 2021 has been postponed by a month and will now be set for June 15. Here is everything you need to know about the UPCET exam date 2021, UPCET 2021 syllabus along with other important details mentioned in the official notification.
In the official public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a new schedule was specified along with the reason why UPCET last date extended. The official statement read, "It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enable such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled."
It has been stated that any seats remaining after the JEE (Main) counselling in Bachelor of Technology Biotechnology, BTech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, BTech (AG) that is offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, will be filled on the basis of the UPCET 2021 score. Here is what the eligibility criteria look like.
|UPCET exam date 2021
|15 June 2021
|Last date for submission of UPCET application form 2021
|10 May 2021 (up to 05:00 pm)
|Last date for payment of the exam fee
|10 May 2021 (up to 11:00 pm)
|Exams for Admission to
|Duration
|Timings
|
First year of the following courses BHMCT, B.Des., BFA, BFAD, B.Voc., MBA(Integrated)
|02 hours
|
12:00 noon to 2:00 PM
|
First year of BBA
|02 hours
|
08:00 am to 10:00 am
|
Second Year (Lateral Entry) of the following courses: B. Tech (Lateral Entry for Diploma holders) B. Pharm (Lateral Entry)
|02 hours
|
08:00 am to 10:00 am
|
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
|02 hours
|
08:00 am to 10:00 am
|
Second Year (Lateral Entry) of B.Tech ( Lateral Entry for B.Sc. Graduates)
|02 hours
|
12:00 noon to 2:00 PM
|
First year of the following courses: B.Pharm, B.Tech (BT) and B.Tech (AG)
|03 hours
|
04:00 pm to 07:00 pm
|
Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
|02 hours
|
12:00 noon to 2:00 PM
|
MCA(Integrated)
|02 hours
|
04:00 pm to 06:00 pm
|
M.Sc. ( Maths) M.Sc (Physics) M.Sc (Chemistry) M.Tech (Civil) M.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology) M.Tech (Electrical Engineering) M.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering) M.Tech (Mechanical Engineering)
|02 hours
|
04:00 pm to 06:00 pm