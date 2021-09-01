Last Updated:

UPCET Admit Card 2021 Released At Upcet.nta.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPCET admit card 2021 has been released for September 5 and 6 exam. Candidates who will be sitting for exams can check the hall ticket by following these steps.

UPCET admit card 2021

Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test hall ticket or UPCET Admit Card 2021 has been released on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The UPCET admit cards have been released by the exam conducting body which is National Testing Agency. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the exams scheduled to be held in the first week of September can download the hall tickets now. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same. The direct link to download UPCET 2021 admit card has also been mentioned below.

Following the official notice which has been released, candidates can download the admit card for the Computer-based test which will be conducted on September 5 and 6, 2021. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to go through all the information or instructions mentioned on the card. The hall ticket will have details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam. 

UPCET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of NTA UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on UPCET Admit Card 2021 link
  • On the redirected page, candidates will be asked to enter the login details and click on submit
  • The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross check teh details before downloading it 
  • Candidates are also advised to take a printout and carry the same to exam centre
  • Here is the direct link to download admit card

Points to remember 

  • Hall ticket will not be sent by post
  • Candidates should take a printout to exam centre, failing to do so, they will not be allowed to take exams. 
  • The official notice reads, “Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process”
  • The exam will be held in three shifts — 8 am to 10 am; 12 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm. 
