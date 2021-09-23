UPCET Counselling 2021 To Begin At 5 Pm, Here's How To Register

UPCET Counselling 2021: Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021 is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The counselling is for Bachelor of Architecture or B.Arch course. To be nited that the UP CET 2021 registration process for counseling will begin ion the official website upcet.admissions.nic.in. AKTU or Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will be handling the UPCET 2021 counselling and the admission procedure..

AKTU had earlier released the official notice. The notice had information that the candidates who qualified in the B.Arch exam can get admission by participating in the counselling procedure. Earlier the counselling for UPCET admissions 2021 was scheduled to begin on September 16, 2021. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the counseling procedure was postponed. Candidates can check the important dates and steps to register for counseling here.

UPCET Counselling 2021: Important Dates

UPCET B.Arch counselling will begin on September 23, 2021

UPCET Counselling for B.Arch courses will be started at 5 pm

UPCET Counselling 2021: Steps to Register

Candidates should visit the official website-upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the Registration for B.Arch admission link

Candidates will be asked to enter the required credential such as their application number and password

Candidates will then be redirected to the payment window

Candidates should keep a copy of the registration form for future reference.

Eligible candidates are hereby informed that the counseling procedure will be conducted in five stages. These stages are registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting. Candidates should also know that the document verification round will be conducted in an online mode. In case of issue, candidates can write to-upcet.helpdesk@aktu.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the help desk number-1800-1800161 from 10 am to 5 pm for any clarification.