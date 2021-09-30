UPCET Result 2021: NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Results, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 results. Candidates who have appeared for the NTA UPCET 2021 can check the results online by visiting the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results. A direct link to check the scores has also been provided below.
NTA had conducted the UPCET Result 2021 on behalf of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. The exam was conducted on September 5 and 6, 2021. The exam was held following COVID-19 safety protocols for admissions to various courses. Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth to check their results.