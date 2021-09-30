UPCET Result 2021: NTA Declares UPCET 2021 Results, Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 results. Candidates who have appeared for the NTA UPCET 2021 can check the results online by visiting the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results. A direct link to check the scores has also been provided below.

NTA had conducted the UPCET Result 2021 on behalf of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. The exam was conducted on September 5 and 6, 2021. The exam was held following COVID-19 safety protocols for admissions to various courses. Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth to check their results.

How to check UPCET Results 2021

Candidates have to visit the official website – upcet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UPCET Result 2021.'

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your application number, password, security pin and then click on Submit.

Your UPCET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take its printout for future references.

Direct link to check UPCET Result 2021