UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 For Fourth Round Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam University, AKTU has recently released the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test, UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 of the fourth round. The UPCET seat allotment result which has been released is for admission to various engineering, MBA, and MCA courses. All those candidates who registered themselves and participated in the fourth round counselling can check their allotment order. It has been uploaded on the official website which is upcet.admissions.nic.in.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of seat availability, candidate’s merit as well as candidate’s preference. For confirming the allotted seats, candidates are required to pay admission fees. This work has to be done by November 14, 2021, up to 11:59 pm. After this is done, further the UPCET seat vacancy for the special round will be out on November 19, 2021. The steps to check UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 of round 4 counselling have been mentioned here. The direct links to check the same have also been attached.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check round 4 seat allotment results

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test - Counselling & Admission at upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link which reads “UPCET 4th round Seat Allotment Result 2021”

After being redirected to another page, enter the type of registration, roll number, password, and security pin to log in.

Candidates should download the allotment order and also take its print out for future reference

UPCET Result: Direct links

Here is the direct link to check UPCET 4th round Seat Allotment Result 2021 - B.Tech for JEE Main candidates

Here is the direct link to check seat allotment result for UPCET MBA/MCA

In case of any issues, candidates are free to reach out to the help desk. The desk can be contacted at 1800-1800161 and via email at upcet.helpdesk@aktu.ac.in. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021.