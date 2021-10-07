UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

UPCET Seat allotment result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test seat allotment result 2021 is scheduled to be released today. The seat allotment result will be released for B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, MCA, M.Tech and Lateral Entry. Candidates were given time to complete the online choice filling process by October 6, 2021 (11:59 pm). All those students who appeared in UPCET 2021 examination can check their allotment status once. It will be uploaded on the official website i.e. upcet.admissions.nic.in. Websites to check the result are mentioned below. The steps to check UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 of B.Tech and other courses are mentioned here.

UPCET 2021 seat allotment result: Websites to check

upcet.nta.nic.in aktu.ac.in

UPCET 2021:Important Dates

The last date to complete the online choice filling process was October 6, 2021

Seat allotment will take place on October 8 and Oct 9 till 11:59 pm.

Students must freeze the allotted seats and report to their respective allotted colleges latest by October 10, 2021

Process for second phase counselling will be held between October 9 to 12 2021

The allotment result will be released on October 13, 2021.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: How to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions, upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “View Seat Allotment Result Round 1 for B.Tech”.

Candidates will then have to enter credentials such as roll number, password and security pin to log in

Post clicking on submit and download the allotment letter

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the UPCET Seat Allotment 2021 letter for any future reference.

Candidates are hereby informed that if due to any reason they fail to forget the acceptance fee, they will be treated as an exit from counselling. Those candidates will not be allowed to participate in any subsequent round of counselling. In case of any issue, students can reach out to the UPCET help desk at 0522-2336800, 0522-2336811 or upcet.helpdesk@aktu.ac.in. All the candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated from time to time. The official website to check results and other admission related queries is upcet.admissions.nic.in.