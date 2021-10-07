UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
UPCET Seat allotment result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test seat allotment result 2021 is scheduled to be released today. The seat allotment result will be released for B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, MCA, M.Tech and Lateral Entry. Candidates were given time to complete the online choice filling process by October 6, 2021 (11:59 pm). All those students who appeared in UPCET 2021 examination can check their allotment status once. It will be uploaded on the official website i.e. upcet.admissions.nic.in. Websites to check the result are mentioned below. The steps to check UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021 of B.Tech and other courses are mentioned here.
Candidates are hereby informed that if due to any reason they fail to forget the acceptance fee, they will be treated as an exit from counselling. Those candidates will not be allowed to participate in any subsequent round of counselling. In case of any issue, students can reach out to the UPCET help desk at 0522-2336800, 0522-2336811 or upcet.helpdesk@aktu.ac.in. All the candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated from time to time. The official website to check results and other admission related queries is upcet.admissions.nic.in.