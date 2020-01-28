UPESMET 2020: Details About Where And How To Download UPSMET Admit Card

UPESMET in 2020 will be held at the end of January month. UPESMET is a common entrance test which will focus on MBA and PGDM programmes. All details and dates about the UPESMET exam can be found on the official site of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies.

How to download UPESMET admit card?

Admit cards for the UPESMET common exam are not issued by the authority. The candidate does not require an admit card to give their exam. A link is sent to the candidates who have applied for the exam, on the email ID which was given by them. The candidate can proceed with the examination there. The test can be taken from anywhere. The common entrance test will be held this year between January 27, 2020 and January 28, 2020. The timing announced by the authorities for this exam is between 10 am and 2 pm.

Exam Pattern for UPESMET 2020

Since UPESMET 2020 is a management-based programme, the exam pattern is very similar to that of CAT. The paper will consist of four sections, Verbal, Quantitative, General Knowledge, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning. The exam constitutes 140 marks which have been evenly distributed amongst the above mentioned categories. The paper will have 140 questions of one mark each. The star point to mark is that the exam does not follow the ‘negative marking’ scheme.

Read Hero Cycles Makes Big Appeal Before Union Budget 2020; Eyes GST Reduction To Hike Demand

Also read JNU Pulls Up Sharjeel Imam For 'cut-off Assam' Call, Proctor Demands Explanation By Feb 3

While preparing, a few things can be marked by the candidate. In the verbal section, vocabulary, reading and understanding skills are tested. This section basically covers the language part. The quantitative section is about mathematics, data, and interpretation. This is the part where the candidate might have to answer twisted math questions. In general knowledge, the questions asked are based on current affairs. In logical and analytical reasoning, the candidate will have to decode and solve tricky issues.

Image Courtesy: upes.ac.in

Read Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WWE World Championship Title At WrestleMania 36

Also read 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Aswathama' & Other Anticipated Films To Watch This Week