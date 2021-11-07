UPHESC Assistant Professor Hall Tickets Released For Nov 13 Exam; Check Direct Link Here

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has released the UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Cards 2021. The hall tickets have been out on November 6, 2021, for the exam to be conducted on November 13, 2021. This year, the exam will be conducted for 18 subjects. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. The admit card has been uploaded on the official website, which is uphesc2021.co.in.

"Only those candidates can download their admit card whose application was finally submitted with all correct credentials and validated by commission", reads the official notification.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,002 candidates will be hired for the position of assistant professor. They will have to teach in the state's aided colleges. To check the admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password or date of birth. The exam will be conducted offline in 31 centres across the state. The phase 1 exam has already been conducted on October 30 for 16 subjects. The steps to download hall tickets and the direct link have been mentioned here.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission, UPHESC at uphesc2021.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' section

After being redirected to another page, enter your registered email ID and date of birth to log in

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download it and take its printout for any future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card. Candidates must remember that admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Along with the admit cards, candidates should also carry valid ID proof to the centre.

Image: Shutterstock