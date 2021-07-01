UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Application Window Reopens For 2003 Assistant Professor Vacancies

UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission has given another chance to those candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Professors position. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2003 vacant positions of Assistant Professors. Appointed candidates will be teaching in government-aided colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The decision has been taken considering the request made by several candidates. Candidates can see the official notice by clicking here.

UP Teacher Recruitment: Another opportunity for interested candidates

"The Commission has reopened its website from July 1 (Thursday) on request of the candidates," said UPHESC Secretary Vandana Tripathi. She further said, "Candidates can now register online from July 1 to 7 as well as deposit fees online for the recruitment exam. The last date for the final submission of the form has been fixed as of July 8. Candidates who wish to make corrections in the application forms submitted earlier too would be able to do so till July 8," she added.

The UPHESC secretary clarified, "apart from this opportunity, the commission will not consider any application or requests concerning online errors and problems of candidates with regard to this recruitment exam." She further said that the opportunity has been given as due to Covid pandemic and server issue many candidates were not able to complete the application process in time. Earlier the last date for submission of fees and applications for this recruitment exam was April 12 and April 13. Till now, more than one lakh candidates had applied for this position.

UPHESC Assistant Professor 2021: Eligibility and selection criteria

Applicants must have a master’s degree in each subject with a score of 55% or higher. Applicants also need to qualify for NET / SET / SLAT. The written exam will be conducted for eligible candidates. Eligible candidates will be shortlisted from the application form as per the information given by them. Details will be announced on the official website soon.