UPJASE 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By Oct 26

UPJASE 2021 answer key has been released for the exam conducted on October 17. Here are the steps that need to be followed to check the answer key.

Ruchika Kumari
UPJASE

Image: Shuterstock


Uttar Pradesh Examination Controller has released the answer key for UP Junior Aided Selection Exam. The UPJASE 2021 answer key has been released on Friday, October 22, 2021. Candidates who took the exam are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have been given time to raise objections. The objection raising window has been opened on October 23 and the last date to raise objections is October 26, 2021. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education on updeled.gov.in. The steps to check the provisional answer key, as well as the steps to raise objections, have been mentioned here.

This year the examination was conducted on October 17, 2021, across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The written test was conducted in offline mode with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As per reports over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted for assistant teachers and headmaster posts. The direct link to check the answer key has also been mentioned here.

UPJASE 2021 Answer Key: Steps to download 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Examination Controller, updeled.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Important’ section on the left-hand side
  • OR candidates can also go to the ‘Notification’ sections and click on UPJASE 2021 Answer Key paper 1 and UPJASE 2021 Answer Key paper 2.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where the answer key will be displayed
  • Candidates should cross-check the answers and download the answer key
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Direct Links

  • Here is the direct link to paper I answer key
  • Here is the direct link to paper II answer key

How to raise objections

  • After checking these steps, if any candidate is willing to raise an objection, then he/she must click on btcexam.in and fill in the required details
  • Candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 per question to raise an objection.
  • The press release reads that the authority will return the fee if the objection is accepted
  • For more updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website
