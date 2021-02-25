UPJEE 2021 Dates: Polytechnic Entrance Exams To Be Held From June 15 To 20, Details Here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the information bulletin announcing the dates for UPJEE 2021 (polytechnic). The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) 2021 will be held from June 15 to 20, 2021. The online application form will be uploaded soon on the official website- jeecup.nic.in. Candidates will be able to register for the exam online.

The online application fee will be Rs 350 + bank charges for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST category candidates, the fee will be Rs 250 + bank charges. Check JEECUP information bulletin here.

"The UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) -2021 application has been made completely online i.e., the candidate has to fill the particulars online and also upload their photograph and signature. Due to above, the provision of sending hard copy of the application i.e., confirmation page to the UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) office has been done away with. Therefore, the candidates are advised not to send hard copy of the application i.e., confirmation page to UPJEE Information Brochure UPJEE (Polytechnic) - 2021 February 25, 2021 Page-3 (POLYTECHNIC) Council. However, the candidates are advised to retain hard copy of the application i.e., confirmation page for future reference or correspondence, if any," the official notice reads.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis of Paper 1 forenoon shift: 'Moderate paper, Chemistry easiest'

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 exam analysis PAPER-I (Afternoon session): 'Moderate level of difficulty'

UPJEE 2021: Helpline numbers

JEECUP has also launched helpline numbers for the convenience of candidates. Candidates can call on – 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589. The numbers will be functional on all working days from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM for general facilitation. Candidates can also send an email on jeecuphelp@gmail.com.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 begins tomorrow; Check tips & tricks, guidelines & common mistakes to avoid

Also Read| UP Abhyudaya Yojana: All You Need To Know About Free Coaching For Civil Services, JEE, NEET