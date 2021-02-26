UPJEE 2021 Online Application Process Begins, Get Direct Links To Apply Here

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 application process has been started on February 26. The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had on Thursday released the information bulletin. UPJEE 2021 (Polytechnic) will be held from June 15 to 20.

Candidates can apply online at jeecup.nic.in. JEECUP has activated separate application links for Group A, Group B to K, and Group E1 and E2. Aspirants can follow the steps given below to register for UPJEE 2021 or click on the direct link below.

How to apply for UPJEE 2021:

Visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link given at the bottom of page.

Register yourself by providing the required information

Login using the registration number and password

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

Direct links to apply for UPJEE 2021

The UPJEE application fee will be Rs 350 + bank charges for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST category candidates, the fee will be Rs 250 + bank charges. Click here to read the JEECUP information bulletin here.

The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected district. UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) – 2021 shall have one paper for each group having 100 objective-type questions.

JEECUP has also launched helpline numbers for the convenience of candidates. Candidates can call on – 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589. The numbers will be functional on all working days from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM for general facilitation. Candidates can also send an email to jeecuphelp@gmail.com.

