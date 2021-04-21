UPMRC Answer Key 2021 Released: See How To Download And Raise Objections; Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UP Metro) has released the answer key for the UPMRC Recruitment examinations held on April 17, 2021. The UPMRC answer key has been released on the official website of UP Metro. Candidates can log in with their username and passwords to check their answer key. The option to raise objection on the answer key has also been made available at the same. Here's a step-by-step process on how to view your UPMRC result answer key.

UPMRC Answer Key Download

The UPMRC released the answer key for the recruitment examinations held on April 17, 2021. The process to get your answer key from the website and download it fairly simple. Here's a step-by-step process on how to get your answer key from the UP Metro website.

Step 1 - Go to the official website of UPMRC. Link provided here.

Step 2 - On the front page, you will see a link with the option of 'Click here to raise objection'

Step 3 - Click on that option and a new page will open up.

Step 4 - You will get a pop on the new page with the option to fill in your account details.

Step 5 - Log into the page with your registered username and password.

Step 6 - Once you login you will be able to see your answer key on the screen.

Step 7 - You can print or download your answer key from the webpage using the print option.

Step 8 - The option to apply for 'Raise Objection' will also be available on this page, if you feel your scores are incorrect.

The official UPMRC notification for this exam was released on March 3, while the online applications were invited from March 11 to April 2. The UPMRC exam was held on April 17. The answer key and raising objections options were published on the official UPMRC site on April 21. The UPMRC Recruitment drive sought to fill 292 vacancies which included the following posts.

Assistant Manager/Operations - 6 vacancies

Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) - 186 vacancies

Maintainer Electrical - 52 vacancies

Mainter Civil - 24 vacancies

Maintainer S&T - 24 vacancies

Image Source: UPMRC Website