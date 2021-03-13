UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 292 Vacancies In UP Metro For Engineers & ITI Pass

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 292 vacancies for the posts of assistant manager, station controller, and maintainer. The online application process began on March 11. The last date to apply is April 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at lmrcl.com.

Important Dates:

Registration begins- March 11

Application fee to be paid between - March 11 and April 2

Last date for online form submission- April 2 (11:59 pm)

Last date for offline form submission- March 31

Admit Card Issuance- April 10

Date of Computer-based-test - April 17

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies & Grade Pay

Assistant Manager (Operation) - 6 Posts - Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO - 186 Posts -- Rs 33,000- 67,300

Maintainer Civil - 24 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900

Maintainer Electrical - 52 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900

Maintainer S&T - 24 Posts - Rs 19500- 39,900

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Assistant Manager/ Operations -- Candidates should have a degree in B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO) -- Candidates should have a three-years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent# from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only

Maintainer(Electrical) -- Candidates should have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Maintainer (S&T) -- Candidates should have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Maintainer(Civil) -- Candidates should have a degree in ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 years.

Selection Procedure:

For the post of Assistant Manager/Operations (postcode-E01) -- The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in the Executive (Technical) category.

For the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (postcode-NE01), the selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process – Written Test, Psycho Aptitude Test followed by document verification & Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.

For the post of Maintainer (postcodes NE-02, NE-03 & NE-04) the selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in Bee-One (B-1) medical category.

Written Test: Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts will be held on one or more days. The question paper will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. It will consist of multiple-choice objective-type questions to judge the knowledge of English language, General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of the discipline.

