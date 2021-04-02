UPPCL Answer Key 2021 For TG2 And JE Examinations Are Out At @upenergy.in

On April 1, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) released the UPPCL answer key 2021 of the online exam for the post of Technical Grade 2 (TG2) and Junior Engineer (JE). The PDF file is available for download on the official website of UPPCL, of which a direct link will be provided below. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below carefully to access the PDF file and download it. Please note that the candidates only have three days to post their questions/objections regarding the TG2 answer key and JE answer key as the objection link will expire on April 3, 2021.

UPPCL Answer Key 2021

To access the answer key, follow the following steps -

Visit UPPCL official website i.e. upenergy.in On the homepage itself, the candidate will be able to find the link to the UPPSC TG2 answer key and UPPCL JE answer key Click on 'view/download' that will be found against the notification - ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRONICS/TELECOMMUNICATION" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M or ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF "TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)" AGAINST ADVT. NO. O3/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)’ Before downloading the content, the candidate will be asked to submit their login credentials for verification. Hence, they will be redirected to the login page first. Enter the set number for the examination paper to access the specific sheet. Once the formalities are completed, the candidate will be able to view and download the answer key. On the same page, a link to the objection form will be attached. In case the candidate has any doubt regarding the UPPSC TG2 answer key or UPPCL JE answer key, they can submit their objections by clicking on the "Objections" tab. They have until April 3, 2021, to submit their doubts. Please note that this is the only way to submit objections and that any other mode of sharing will not be considered.

With the help of the UPPCL Answer Key 2021, candidates who appeared for the Technical Grade 2 (TG2) and Junior Engineer (JE) exam will be able to calculate their results on their own. In case one isn't familiar with the marking scheme, please note that these examinations considered negative marking. Hence, every wrong answer would be subjected to a deduction of 0.25 marks whereas, with every right answer, the candidate will score one mark each.

Image Source: Shutterstock