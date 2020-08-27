UPPCL Recruitment 2020: UP Power Corp Announces 33 Assistant Account Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has announced various vacancies in the accounts department of the corporation. The UPPCL recruitment 2020 notification suggested that there are 33 UPPCL vacancies at the moment. The UPPCL recruitment notification is for Assistant Accountant. However, today, only the announcements for vacancies were made and the registration process will begin later.

UPPCL recruitment 2020 details to know

According to the notification, the UPPCL assistant accountant recruitment registration will begin from September 9, 2020. Candidates are urged to go through the eligibility and the marking criteria in the notification itself. The online link to fetch the notification is uppcl.org and the UPPCL recruitment 2020 link will be live only after the above-mentioned date.

Interested candidates who have attained a relevant degree and experience can fill the form before or on September 29, 2020. As per the notification, the candidate must be 21 to 40 years of age while applying for the 33 UPPCL vacancies. Relevant experience will be an advantage only in the interview rounds; however, there is no bar for the right fit as per the notification during the interview rounds.

The reservation quota will be applied as stated by the UPPCL recruitment notification; however, the candidate must attach proof of the same at the time of filling the form. He or she will also have to upload a scanned image while submitting the online forms. The categories for the special quota system are General, EWS, OBC, Scheduled Caste (SC), OBC (Non-Creamy layer), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Here are the steps to check UPPCL recruitment:

To access the official UPPCL recruitment notification, log in to the website uppcl.org. It will lead to the homepage of UPPCL recruitment. On the topmost side of the UPPCL website, click on ‘Career/Results’. The candidate can now see the UPPCL recruitment 2020 all PDFs. Click on the first one under the title, “ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT'' for UPPCL assistant accountant recruitment. Click on the PDF and you will be led to a different window of UPPCL vacancy. Note down the points or download or print a copy of the UPPCL assistant accountant recruitment for personal reference.

