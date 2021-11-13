UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 173 Junior Engineer Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPPCL JE vacancies: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced its UPPCL JE Recruitment drive. The registration process for Junior Engineer positions has been started. Interested candidates can check the eligibility details here. They will have to apply online through the official website of UPPCL on upenergy.in. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by December 2, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, 173 candidates will be selected in the organization.
Candidates will be hired for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under the E&M cadre under UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. The minimum eligibility to apply is that candidates should be diploma holders in electrical engineering. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. The steps to register as well as the direct link has been mentioned here.
Candidates are hereby informed that the exam is expected to be conducted in second week of January 2022. The examination centres will be in Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut cities. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the exam.