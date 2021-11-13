Last Updated:

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 173 Junior Engineer Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: UPPCL will be hiring candidates for 173 Junior Engineer positions. Here is all one needs to know about this recruitment drive.

UPPCL

UPPCL JE vacancies: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced its UPPCL JE Recruitment drive. The registration process for Junior Engineer positions has been started. Interested candidates can check the eligibility details here. They will have to apply online through the official website of UPPCL on upenergy.in. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by December 2, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, 173 candidates will be selected in the organization. 

Candidates will be hired for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under the E&M cadre under UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. The minimum eligibility to apply is that candidates should be diploma holders in electrical engineering. The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. The steps to register as well as the direct link has been mentioned here.

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Step by step guide to register 

  • Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of UPPCL on upenergy.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the vacancy link available
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on JE link.
  • Candidates will then have to click on login and fill in the application form
  • Candidates will then have to complete the payment process of application fees
  • Once all the process is complete, candidates will have to click on submit option 
  • Candidates should download the confirmation page and are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to view recruitment details

Candidates are hereby informed that the exam is expected to be conducted in second week of January 2022. The examination centres will be in Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut cities. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the exam.

First Published:
