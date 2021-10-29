UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration For AE, JE Posts To Begin On Nov 12; Check Details

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature for the posts by applying on the official site of UPPCL- upenergy.in. According to an official notice issued by the UPPCL, the registration procedure will commence on November 12 and will end on December 2, 2021.

There are a total of 44 posts for assistant engineers and 173 posts for junior engineers. Candidates must take note that to apply for the post, they must pay the application fees before December 4, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 115 posts in the organization. Check key details below.

UPPCL Recruitment: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be solely based on their performance in the examination and interview round. The final selection list will be computed on the basis of the combined marks obtained in the CBT and interview. The company will conduct computer-based tests and personal interviews, and selected candidates will have to face a training program.

UPPCL Recruitment | Direct Link

UPPCL Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general category and candidates of another state will have to pay Rs 1180 as application fees. Whereas, SC candidates will have to pay Rs 826 as application fees and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs. 12 as application fees.

UPPCL: Here's how to apply for UPPCL JE recruitment | UPPCL AE recruitment

To apply, visit the official website of UPPCL.

Fill in the details required to complete the registration process.

Now, fill in the application form available on the homepage.

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button.

Take a printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock