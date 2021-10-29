UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration For AE, JE Posts To Begin On Nov 12; Check Details

Quick links:
UPPCL Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature for the posts by applying on the official site of UPPCL- upenergy.in. According to an official notice issued by the UPPCL, the registration procedure will commence on November 12 and will end on December 2, 2021.
There are a total of 44 posts for assistant engineers and 173 posts for junior engineers. Candidates must take note that to apply for the post, they must pay the application fees before December 4, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 115 posts in the organization. Check key details below.
The selection of the candidates will be solely based on their performance in the examination and interview round. The final selection list will be computed on the basis of the combined marks obtained in the CBT and interview. The company will conduct computer-based tests and personal interviews, and selected candidates will have to face a training program.