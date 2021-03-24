Last Updated:

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: UP Police Offers 1277 Vacancies For SI, ASI Posts, Details Here

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: UP Police has offered 1277 vacancies for the post of SI, ASI. Application process will begin on May 1. See full details here.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
UP Police Recruitment

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of  Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can head to uppbpb.gov.in and apply once the application process for the UPPRPB vacancy 2021 starts. Here are more details about the UPPRPB Recruitment 2021.

READ | MAT Admit Card 2021 released for Phase-2 entrance exam; get direct link here

Important Dates for UPPRPB Recruitment 2021

  • Online registration starts on May 1, 2021
  • Last date to apply: May 31, 2021

How many new vacancies are there in the UPPRPB Recruitment 2021?

According to a UPPRPB notification released recently, there are a total of 1277 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Out of these 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk). Another 358 posts are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts). 295 posts are for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

READ | RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 to release soon; see expected date and exam details

Payscale for UPPRPB new vacancy 2021

  • Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): Pay band between Rs 9,300 to 34,800. Grade pay of Rs 4,200 is also available with level 6.
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): Pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200. .Grade pay of Rs 2,800 is also available with level 5.
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): Pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200. Grade pay of Rs 2,800 is also available with level 5.

Educational Qualification for UPPRPB new vacancy 2021

  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): The UPPRPB notification reveals that the candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): The candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.
  • Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): The candidate should possess a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Candidates must note that the notification also mentions that the number of vacancies is subject to change if any more posts become vacant before the written exam. Also, it is important that as of July 1, 2021, the candidate should have attained the age of 21. They should also not be older than 28 years. Hence candidates born before July 1, 1993, or after July 1, 2000, are not eligible.

READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021: Last day to apply for UPSC CSE PT, get full details

UPPRPB 2021 exam pattern

  • General Hindi/ Computer knowledge: 100 Marks
  • General Knowledge/ General Studies: 100 Marks
  • Numerical & Mental Aptitude Test:100 Marks
  • Logical reasoning: 100 Marks
    (Image: PTI)
READ | COMEDK UGET 2021: Know all about the application process, exam date and exam pattern

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT