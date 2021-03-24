UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: UP Police Offers 1277 Vacancies For SI, ASI Posts, Details Here

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can head to uppbpb.gov.in and apply once the application process for the UPPRPB vacancy 2021 starts. Here are more details about the UPPRPB Recruitment 2021.

Important Dates for UPPRPB Recruitment 2021

Online registration starts on May 1, 2021

Last date to apply: May 31, 2021

How many new vacancies are there in the UPPRPB Recruitment 2021?

According to a UPPRPB notification released recently, there are a total of 1277 vacancies in this recruitment drive. Out of these 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk). Another 358 posts are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts). 295 posts are for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Payscale for UPPRPB new vacancy 2021

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): Pay band between Rs 9,300 to 34,800. Grade pay of Rs 4,200 is also available with level 6.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): Pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200. .Grade pay of Rs 2,800 is also available with level 5.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): Pay band between Rs 5,200 to 20,200. Grade pay of Rs 2,800 is also available with level 5.

Educational Qualification for UPPRPB new vacancy 2021

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): The UPPRPB notification reveals that the candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): The candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): The candidate should possess a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Candidates must note that the notification also mentions that the number of vacancies is subject to change if any more posts become vacant before the written exam. Also, it is important that as of July 1, 2021, the candidate should have attained the age of 21. They should also not be older than 28 years. Hence candidates born before July 1, 1993, or after July 1, 2000, are not eligible.

UPPRPB 2021 exam pattern