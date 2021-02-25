UPPSC ACF RFO Result: ACF RFO Result Released On Uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC ACF RFO Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the mains exam result for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)General/Special recruitment exam 2019. The UPPSC has also released the mains exam result for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the UPPSC ACF/RFO 2019 mains exam are advised to visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in to check the released result.

UPPSC 2019 Mains Result details

The UPPSC exam was conducted from October 15, 2020, to October 29, 2020. The commission conducted the recruitment drive to fill a total of two vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest post. There were 53 vacancies for Range Forest Officer.

How to download the UPPSC ACF RFO result?

Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

On the website, the candidates will be able to find an activated link for the ACF RFO Result.

Upon clicking on the link they will be redirected to a new page which will contain a pdf document with the list of all the roll numbers selected for both Assistant conservator of forest and range forest officer.

Candidates can then carefully check the roll numbers list to see if their roll number is mentioned.

More about the UPPSC

According to its official website, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is authorized to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. The commission's charter is granted by the Constitution of India under Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the constitution. The part is titled Services Under the Union and the States, provide for a Public Service Commission for the Union and for each state.

The Commission was constituted April 1, 1937, with the main aim of recruiting candidates to various services in the state. Aside from recruitment of candidates to the civil services within the state, it is also responsible for giving advice to the government int he matters of recruitments. Here are some of the exams conducted by the commission.

Assistant Forest Conservator(ACF)/Forest range officer(FRO)Examinations

A.P.S. Examination(Only for the Commission and secretariat of U.P. and Revenue)

Assistant Registrar Examination

Combined State Engineering Examination.

R.O/A.R.O Preliminary Examination (Only for the Commission)

R.O/A.R.O Main Examination(Only for the Commission)

U.P. Judicial Services (Junior Division) Examination

Assistant Prosecuting Officers Examination

U.P. Palika (Centralized) Health Services: Food & Sanitary Inspector Examination.

Combined State/Lower Subordinate Examination.

Combined Junior Engineer Examination.

Selection criteria for UPPSC

On the basis of Interview only.

On the basis of screening test & Interview.

On the basis of Examination only.

On the basis of Examination & Interview only.

On the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination & Interview.

Promotions.

