UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Out For Staff Nurse/Sister Exam; Check Steps To Download

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for UPPSC examination of Staff Nurse or Sister II Exam. The UPPSC Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website candidates can now download the admit card by visiting at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year the UPPSC 2021 Entrance Examination is conducted for the selection of 3012 candidates including male and female, for the post of Staff Nurse or Sister.

The application procedure for the UPPSC exam commenced on July 16, 2021, and concluded on September 3, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards by October 3, 2021. It must be noted that carrying the UPPSC Admit Card 2021 to the examination hall is mandatory for all. The examination will be conducted under COVID appropriate measures and candidates must follow the measures strictly. The UPPSC 2021 Exam for Staff Nurse or Sister Grade-II will be for two hours consisting of objective-type questions.

UPPSC Admit Card 2021 download | Follow these steps

STEP 1: To download UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 / UPPSC Sister Exam Admit Card Go to the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the dashboard click on the hyperlink that reads, " CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STUDENT NURSE GRADE-2 (MALE OR FEMALE) EXAM-2021 ."

." STEP 4: Alternatively use the direct link given here - UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Download

Step 5: A new window will open. Candidates have to log in with their credentials, such as their registration number and DOB.

STEP 6: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

STEP 7: It is strongly recommended that candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.



UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Important point to remember | Exam pattern

The UPPSC 2021 Exam for Staff Nurse or Sister Grade-II will be conducted for main subjects like "General Knowledge," "Hindi, and "Nursing." The 2-hour examination will consist of 85 marks consisting of a total of 170 objective-type questions. 120 questions out of 170 will be asked by nursing. Candidates will have to face questions related to Indian polity, the Indian economy, elementary mathematics, and others.

