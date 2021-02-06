UPPSC AE Results 2020: Engineering Services Mains Results Declared, Here's Direct Link

UPPSC AE Engineering Services Results: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday declared the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment exam results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC engineering services (AE) main exams check the list of qualified candidates online at- uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the official notification, a total of 1284 candidates have qualified for the interview round.

UPPSC had conducted the written examination on December 13, 2020. A total of 1,37,605 candidates had applied for the UPPSC engineering services main examination. Out of these, 1284 candidates have been qualified for the interview round.

"The result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and judgement of Hon’ble High court in Special Appeal No. 475/2019," the official notice reads.

UPPSC will conduct the interview round on February 22. Detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in the due course of time. UPPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 648 vacancies. Out of these, 627 posts are for general recruitment and 21 posts are for special recruitment.

How to check UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services Results:

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Under the information bulletin tab, click on the link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECT.) EXAM-2019'

A PDF File will appear on the screen

Read the notice and scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates

Alternatively, click here for official notice and list of candidates who are qualified for interview.

Candidates must bring the required original documents at the time of interview. The date, time and venue of interview will be intimated to the candidates soon. A notice regarding the same will be uploaded on the official website. The notice will have the list of all the required documents like age proof, photo- ID proof, original mark sheets and certificates of class 10th, 12th or higher education, passport size photos, caste certificate etc.

(Image Credits: PTI)